$5M federal grant supports Hispanic, poor students in STEM careers

Data shows fewer than half of Hispanic UA students who start in STEM majors complete their programs within six years, she said. And only a third of Latino students with STEM majors who receive Pell Grants — federal grants for students with financial need — graduate with a STEM degree in six years. About 42% of Latino transfer students graduate within three years of transferring.

The grant will address on how to advise and navigate the complex system to take into consideration that many students have to hold down jobs while in school and have considerable responsibilities for families that tax their time and resources, said Sierra-Cajas.

"Typically, only one plan is proposed by each STEM department, assuming that will fit the reality of all students. This disconnect contributes to a disparity in successful completion of STEM courses," she said. "Not taking into account the lived realities of Latinx and low-income students can lead to students struggling academically and feeling like they do not belong as soon as they begin to struggle in courses. As a result, students often drop out of the STEM pipeline, if not the university," said Sierra-Cajas.