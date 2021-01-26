6 grocery stores across metro Tucson to be COVID-19 vaccination sites

Six grocery stores scattered across the metro Tucson area are in line to be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to customers, Pima County officials say.
The State Retail Pharmacy Program will allocate to vaccine to the stores soon, according to a memo County Administration Chuck Huckelberry sent to the Board of Supervisors this week.
While he said the reported allocation is not being done in conjunction with the county's health department, he is pleased the locations are spread across the periphery of the metro area. He said the spread of locations could make it easier for seniors who face transportation issues to get vaccinated closer to home.
A date for the retail sites to open was not yet known.
Here are the stores Pima County says could be vaccination sites:
• Fry's, 3770 W. Ina Road;
• Fry's, 8080 S. Houghton Road;
• Fry's, 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.;
• Fry's, 12100 N. Thornydale Road;
• Albertson's/Safeway, 260 W. Continental Road, Green Valley;
• Albertson's/Safeway, 12122 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
Meanwhile, Pima County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration to register for a vaccination appointment.
The Pima County vaccine helpline is at 520-222-0119.