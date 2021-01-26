 Skip to main content
6 grocery stores across metro Tucson to be COVID-19 vaccination sites
  • Updated

Tom Woythal, 85, and his wife, Elizabeth, 82, wait for their opportunity to receive a vaccination shot for the coronavirus at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way in Tucson, Ariz., on January 18, 2021. Woythal says he had been waiting 55 minutes but was happy to wait. Members of the public who fall into the Phase 1B group are eligible for the vaccine at this time. Phase 1B includes people over 75 years old, educators and first responders.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Six grocery stores scattered across the metro Tucson area are in line to be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to customers, Pima County officials say.

The State Retail Pharmacy Program will allocate to vaccine to the stores soon, according to a memo County Administration Chuck Huckelberry sent to the Board of Supervisors this week.

While he said the reported allocation is not being done in conjunction with the county's health department, he is pleased the locations are spread across the periphery of the metro area. He said the spread of locations could make it easier for seniors who face transportation issues to get vaccinated closer to home.

A date for the retail sites to open was not yet known.

Here are the stores Pima County says could be vaccination sites:

• Fry's, 3770 W. Ina Road;

• Fry's, 8080 S. Houghton Road;

• Fry's, 15950 S. Rancho Sahuarita Blvd.;

• Fry's, 12100 N. Thornydale Road;

• Albertson's/Safeway, 260 W. Continental Road, Green Valley;

• Albertson's/Safeway, 12122 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.

Meanwhile, Pima County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration to register for a vaccination appointment.

The Pima County vaccine helpline is at 520-222-0119.

