Spring is officially upon us. What better way to celebrate than with new plants?

Plant parents can expand their plant families with these six upcoming plant sales and swaps happening in the Tucson area. Details below!

Spring Vegetable Start Sale with Tucson Village Farm

Tucson Village Farm is hosting its annual sale of spring vegetable starts, including tomatoes, peppers, chiles, eggplant and basil.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, March 4

Visit the event page for more information.

Plant swap with Plantney

Britney Spears-themed plant shop Plantney is hosting a plant swap for community members. Bring your plants, pots and any botanical-themed items to trade and swap with fellow plant lovers. Snacks and drinks will be provided!

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5

Where: On the corner of Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street

Visit the event page for more information.

Desert Survivors Plant Sale

During Desert Survivors' three plant sales throughout the year, all of their inventory is discounted. Members get 20% off, while the general public gets 10% off.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, March 7-11. Members can shop early on Saturday, March 4.

Where: Desert Survivors Native Plant Nursery, 1020 W. Starr Pass Blvd.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners

Shop plants and gardening supplies at this spring plant fair with Tucson Organic Gardeners, where you can also get advice from plant experts about gardening in Tucson. You'll find plants and seeds, compost, fertilizers and more.

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Visit the event page for more information.

Spring Plant Sale at Tohono Chul

Tohono Chul will have more than 1,200 species of cacti, succulents, shrubs, trees and flowers at their upcoming plant sale, including some that are harder to find.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19. Members get early access from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

Where: Tohono Chul's main parking lot, 7366 Paseo del Norte

Visit the event page for more information.

Pima County Master Gardeners plant sale

Mark your calendars! Last year's Pima County Master Gardeners plant sale included potted plants, fruit and veggie starts, native grasses, desert plants, cacti and succulents.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15

Where: Pima County Cooperative Extension Gardens, 4210 N. Campbell Ave.

Visit the event page for more information.