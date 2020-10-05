6 Tucson-area students named to advisory panels to improve K-12 education in Arizona

Shotwell has taught at Play and Learn Preschool Center for five years and is the first preschool teacher to receive the Teacher Excellence Award since the nonprofit began including PreK teachers, a news release said. She is also the Play and Learn Preschool Center curriculum lead and the instructional leadership team lead. She also is the co-vice president of membership for the Southern Arizona Association for the Education of Young Children.

Laura Strickler, a student’s parent, nominated Shotwell.

“Lindsey is a wonderful person and the most dedicated teacher,” Strickler wrote in her nomination. “She works with preschool aged students with developmental disabilities and she pours her entire heart into her work. She builds strong relationships with her students and their families, working incredibly hard to provide families the tools they need to prepare for kindergarten. She has made a huge impact on my life and my family. She has taught me things about my son, and myself and I am forever grateful to her.”

Tucson Values Teachers gives the Teacher Excellence Award to a Southern Arizona teacher every month. The award comes with $250, courtesy of Helios Education Foundation, a $100 gift card for classroom materials and flowers. Shotwell also received an additional $100 gift card and a gift basket of school supplies from OneAZ Credit Union.