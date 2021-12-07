62-year-old Sahuarita man jailed on child molestation, sexual assault charges

A Sahuarita man is in jail on child molestation and sexual assault charges, according to police.

Eliseo Hernandez Alvarez, 62, was arrested Monday after Sahuarita police began a follow-up investigation into child molestation accusations the evening before.

Police got a warrant to search Alvarez’s home Monday and seized “multiple items of evidentiary value,” according to an Sahuarita Police Department news release.

Alvarez was booked in to Pima County Jail on suspicion of one count of molestation of a child, two counts of sexual abuse, three counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child abuse, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The case remains under investigation. Sahuarita Police are asking anyone who might have additional information to call (520) 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting the tip line at (520) 445-7847.

