$636 million headed to some 765,000 Arizona families to help feed kids

Over half a million Arizona children whose families are receiving food assistance will soon receive additional funding to help offset pandemic hardships.

More than $636 million will be distributed to approximately 765,000 children across the state, the Arizona Department of Economic Security and the Arizona Department of Education announced today.

This follows an initial $200.8 million provided through the program in the summer of 2020.

The assistance will go to households with eligible children who meet one of the two following criteria:

• The child is enrolled in the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act program in Arizona whose school is either closed or offering a full-time or part-time distance learning model due to the COVID-19 pandemic; OR

• The child is under the age of 6 and already receiving nutrition assistance.

“The $200 million we were able to distribute last year when the pandemic EBT (electronic benefit transfer) program was established made an incredible impact on Arizona families,” said Michael Wisehart, director of the state's DES.