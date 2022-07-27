7-year-old dies of injuries from crash SE of Tucson

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Journey SUV was stopped at Sahuarita Road waiting to make a left turn on Sycamore Ridge when a Hyundai Elantra rear-ended the SUV, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The Hyundai was occupied by three people, including two children in the back seat. One of the children, the 7-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The other occupants of the car and the two occupants from the SUV were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.