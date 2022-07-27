 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7-year-old dies of injuries from crash SE of Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 7-year-old girl who was injured in a crash near Corona de Tucson on Tuesday morning has died, officials say.

On July 26 just after 8 a.m., deputies responded to a collision involving an SUV and a passenger car at West Sahuarita Road and East Sycamore Ridge Trail.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Journey SUV was stopped at Sahuarita Road waiting to make a left turn on Sycamore Ridge when a Hyundai Elantra rear-ended the SUV, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The Hyundai was occupied with three people, including two children in the back seat. One of the children, the 7-year-old girl, was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The other occupants of the car and the two occupants from the SUV were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department did not release the child's name.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

