7 years ago today, 19 Arizona firefighters died in the Yarnell Hill Fire

Crews fighting the Bighorn Fire north of Tucson will take a pause this afternoon to remember members of an Arizona wildfire hotshot team who were killed fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013.
The 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were overcome after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position. One member of the crew survived.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings Tuesday to honor the elite firefighters from Prescott .
Ducey called it was one of the most tragic days in state history.
“The brave Yarnell 19 had their whole lives ahead of them," the governor said. “They had families, loved ones and friends who cared deeply about them. They knew the dangers of their job, but they did it anyway, with courage and an abiding sense of duty and commitment to our communities.”
Ducey offered his prayers to the families of the firefighters and said the crew's sacrifices will be forever remembered and honored.
The community of Yarnell remembers the 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots every June 30.
This year's 7th anniversary remembrance is taking place virtually.
A 15-minute service begins at 4:30 p.m. today.
View it on these websites:
Yarnell Fire: The victims
Andrew Ashcraft
Robert Caldwell
Travis Carter
Dustin DeFord
Christopher MacKenzie
Eric Marsh
Grant McKee
Sean Misner
Scott Norris
Wade Parker
John Percin Jr.
Anthony Rose
Jesse Steed
Joe Thurston
Travis Turbyfill
William Warneke
Clayton Whitted
Kevin Woyjeck
Garret Zuppiger
