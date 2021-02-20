70% of Tucson K12 staffers vaccinated but nerves remain about in-person learning

Many respondents said they want schools to follow the guidelines that were laid out at the beginning of the school year — that it’s not safe to resume in-person classes until all the health metrics are out of the red.

Respondents also complained of class sizes that wouldn’t allow room to socially distance, poor ventilation in classrooms, unknowns of the new COVID-19 variants, students and their families not being vaccinated, the likelihood of still being able to infect people who aren’t vaccinated, a shortage of staff to cover when people get sick or have to quarantine and a concern that changing students’ routines toward the end of the school year won’t be good for them.

TUSD, serving about 40,000 students, plans to open classrooms for the first time this school year in late March. Based on district-led parent surveys, they plan on welcoming about half the elementary school students for full-time school, and a possible 80% of students in the upper grades for half-days on campus, four times a week.

Nancy McCallion, who teaches English as a second language in a TUSD high school, says being vaccinated she feels safer for herself, but she still has concerns for her family and the broader community.