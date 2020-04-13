8 coronavirus cases reported at immigration detention centers in Arizona

Immigration detention centers in Arizona now have eight confirmed cases of the coronavirus, federal officials said Monday.

The Florence Detention Center has six confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up from three last week, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Two cases were reported in recent weeks at the La Palma Correctional Facility in Eloy.

Three Guatemalan citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus after they were deported from Arizona on a flight to Guatemala in late March, the Associated Press has reported.

Nationwide, ICE reported 72 confirmed cases of the coronavirus among detainees since the first case was reported on March 24 in New Jersey.

The rising number of coronavirus cases at immigration detention centers has led to protests and lawsuits across the country.

In Eloy, protesters gathered Friday outside detention centers to call for the release of immigrants to spare them the risk of being infected with the coronavirus.

“ICE has the legal authority to release the majority of these detainees right now,” Rachel Wilson, an immigration attorney, said in a news release put out by the protest organizers.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that these detention centers are death camps,” Wilson said. “It’s important to remember that Anne Frank died during a typhus epidemic at Bergen-Belsen. We can’t turn away from this. It is an absolute catastrophe.”

Federal judges in Pennsylvania, California, Massachusetts, and other states have ordered the release of dozens of immigrants at detention centers in recent weeks to avoid the spread of the virus.