Don't let the summer boredom kick in — go to the movies!

From dive-in movies to movies in the park, you can catch these screenings for $5 or less this summer. In fact, most of the screenings are FREE.

Movies at Casa Video and Film Bar

Casa Video and Film Bar is a blast from the past with rows upon rows of movies for rent. Beyond the rentals, you'll find a full bar and frequent movie screenings. Check out their calendar to see what's screening next.

When: Lots of dates!

Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the bar and a food truck outside

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Oro Valley

So you've heard of drive-in movies. What about dive-in movies? Visit the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, which has a slide and diving boards, to watch a screening of Disney's "Luca" on a big inflatable screen on June 3. Beyond the dive-in movie, Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3 for the dive-in movie; movies on the lawn are screened around 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.

Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, for the dive-in movie; Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr., for the movies on the lawn.

Cost: $5 per person or $14 for a family of up to 6 for the dive-in movie. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Movies on the lawn are free to attend.

Visit this event page for more information about the dive-in movie. Visit this event page for more information about movies on the lawn.

Movies at Reid Park

Every other Friday beginning June 2 and ending July 28, catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including performances, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too! The movie begins when the sun goes down.

When: 6 p.m. Fridays, June 2, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28

Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Screening at the Tucson J

The Loft Cinema is collaborating with the Tucson J for a free outdoor screening of "Israel Swings for Gold," a documentary about Israel's baseball team competing in the Olympics. Family-friendly activities will kick off the event and Kosher dinner will be available for purchase.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Movie begins at 8 p.m.

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food. RSVP required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies at the Short Rest Tavern

Mondays are for low-budget films at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets.

When: 7 p.m. Mondays

Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Park between Sears and Dillards, the store/bar is located upstairs.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. Most movies take place on the third Saturday of the month. Some are dive-in movies and others take place in parks. All of them feature family-friendly movies alongside local food vendors!

When: Movies begin at sundown. Saturdays, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 2, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21.

Where: Various locations in Marana

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!

Visit the event page for more information.

Loft Kids Fest

Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. The festival kicks off with an outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes" on June 23. Then, every Saturday and Sunday morning from June 24 through July 16, free screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 for the outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes." On other days, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends June 24-July 16.

Where: Kickoff event is at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Other screenings are at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Cinema

OK, OK. It's not until Sept. 15, but that's *technically* still summer. Visit Tohono Chul's Sonoran Cinema for an indoor screening of Disney's "Encanto." Get cotton candy and popcorn from the concession stands!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 15. There are even more movies slated for fall.

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

