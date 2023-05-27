Don't let the summer boredom kick in — go to the movies!
From dive-in movies to movies in the park, you can catch these screenings for $5 or less this summer. In fact, most of the screenings are FREE.
Movies at Casa Video and Film Bar
Casa Video and Film Bar is a blast from the past with rows upon rows of movies for rent. Beyond the rentals, you'll find a full bar and frequent movie screenings. Check out their calendar to see what's screening next.
When: Lots of dates!
Where: Casa Video and Film Bar, 2905 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks at the bar and a food truck outside
Movies in Oro Valley
So you've heard of drive-in movies. What about dive-in movies? Visit the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, which has a slide and diving boards, to watch a screening of Disney's "Luca" on a big inflatable screen on June 3. Beyond the dive-in movie, Oro Valley has a whole roster of movies being shown on the lawn of their rec center this summer.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3 for the dive-in movie; movies on the lawn are screened around 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.
Where: Oro Valley Aquatic Center, 23 W. Calle Concordia, for the dive-in movie; Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr., for the movies on the lawn.
Cost: $5 per person or $14 for a family of up to 6 for the dive-in movie. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Movies on the lawn are free to attend.
Visit this event page for more information about the dive-in movie. Visit this event page for more information about movies on the lawn.
Movies at Reid Park
Every other Friday beginning June 2 and ending July 28, catch a family-friendly movie in Reid Park thanks to Cox Communications. There will be pre-show entertainment including performances, games and prizes. Food trucks will be onsite, too! The movie begins when the sun goes down.
When: 6 p.m. Fridays, June 2, June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28
Where: Demeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!
Screening at the Tucson J
The Loft Cinema is collaborating with the Tucson J for a free outdoor screening of "Israel Swings for Gold," a documentary about Israel's baseball team competing in the Olympics. Family-friendly activities will kick off the event and Kosher dinner will be available for purchase.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Movie begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food. RSVP required.
Movies at the Short Rest Tavern
Mondays are for low-budget films at the Short Rest Tavern, a hidden bar tucked inside Tucson Mall's Tucson Games and Gadgets.
When: 7 p.m. Mondays
Where: Short Rest Tavern, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Park between Sears and Dillards, the store/bar is located upstairs.
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks
Movies in Marana
Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. Most movies take place on the third Saturday of the month. Some are dive-in movies and others take place in parks. All of them feature family-friendly movies alongside local food vendors!
When: Movies begin at sundown. Saturdays, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 2, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21.
Where: Various locations in Marana
Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring chairs or blankets!
Loft Kids Fest
Loft Kids Fest is back for another summer of family-friendly movies. The festival kicks off with an outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes" on June 23. Then, every Saturday and Sunday morning from June 24 through July 16, free screenings will take place indoors at The Loft with pre-show entertainment from local toy shop Mildred & Dildred.
When: 6 p.m. Friday, June 23 for the outdoor screening of "Looney Tunes." On other days, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for pre-show activities and movies begin at 10 a.m. weekends June 24-July 16.
Where: Kickoff event is at Himmel Park, 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Other screenings are at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway
Cost: Free to attend
Sonoran Cinema
OK, OK. It's not until Sept. 15, but that's *technically* still summer. Visit Tohono Chul's Sonoran Cinema for an indoor screening of Disney's "Encanto." Get cotton candy and popcorn from the concession stands!
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 15. There are even more movies slated for fall.
Where: Tohono Chul, 7366 N. Paseo del Norte
Cost: $4
List: 35+ movies filmed in Tucson and southern Arizona
The Fabelmans (2022)
Tucson locations: Tucson Mountain Park and the Sonoran Desert
Cast: Michelle Williams, Gabriel LaBelle, Paul Dano, Judd Hirsch, Seth Rogen
Genre: Drama: Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker.
Tombstone (1993)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Babocomari Ranch in Sonoita, Texas Canyon, Little Dragoon Mountains, Skeleton Canyon, Empire Ranch in Sonoita, Elgin, Sonoran Desert, Chiricahua National Monument, San Simon Valley, Mescal, Tucson Mountains, San Pedro River, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area, Patagonia, Whetstone Mountains, Turkey Creek, Mount Lemmon, Fort Crittenden, Tucson, Harshaw, St. David, Granite Mountains in Prescott, Sierrita Mountains, Benson.
According to the Internet Movie Database, Tombstone was not a location for the movie shoot.
Cast: Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton
Genre: Biography, drama, history: A dramatic retelling of the events leading to and following the famous Gunfight at the OK Corral.
Box office gross: $56.51 million
Almost Famous (2000)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Ajo Highway, Tumacácori, Interstate 19, Amado, Tucson
Cast: Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Kate Hudson
Genre: Adventure, comedy, drama: A high schooler travels with a rock band for a story in Rolling Stone magazine.
Box office gross: $32.53 million
A Star is Born (1976)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson Convention Center, Pima County Courthouse, Old Tucson Studios, Sonoita and Tempe.
Cast: Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson, Gary Busey, Oliver Clark
Genre: Drama, romance, musical: A has-been rock star falls in love with a young, up-and-coming songstress.
Box office gross: $80 million
Major League (1989)
Tucson locations: Hi Corbett Field, Tucson
Cast: Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen, Corbin Bernsen, Margaret Whitton
Genre: Comedy, sport: The new owner of the Cleveland Indians puts together a team she hopes will lose so she can move the team. The team disagrees.
Box office gross: $49.8 million
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
Tucson location: Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Boneyard
Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson
Genre: Action, adventure Sci-fi: The Autobots and Decepticons battle in this sequel.
Box office gross: $402.11 million
Wild Wild West (1999)
Tucson location: Old Tucson
Cast: Will Smith, Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh, Salma Hayek
Genre: Action, comedy sci-fi: Based on the old TV show of Secret Service agents after the Civil War.
Box office gross: $113.81 million
Public Enemies (2009)
Tucson location: Congress Hotel front
Cast: Christian Bale, Johnny Depp, Christian Stolte, Jason Clarke
Genre: Action, biography, crime: Feds try to take down John Dillinger.
Box office gross: $97.1 million
Can't Buy Me Love (1987)
Tucson locations: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base boneyard, Scoops on Speedway, a house on North Hill Farm Drive, a house on North Christmas Avenue, The Loft Cinema, Pima Air and Space Museum, Tucson High School, Tucson Mall, Arcade on Speedway, Speedway boulevard, Winterhaven neighborhood, Hill Farm
Cast: Patrick Dempsey, Amanda Peterson, Courtney Gains
Genre: Comedy, drama, romance: An outcast pays the most popular girl in school to be his girlfriend for a month.
Box office gross: $31.62 million
Young Guns (1988)
Tucson locations: Old Tucson, Tucson, Sonoran Desert
Cast: Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Charlie Sheen
Genre: Action, western: Young gunmen led by Billy the Kid become deputies and take their authority too far.
Box office gross: $45.66 million
Young Guns II (1990)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Bisbee, Sonoran Desert, San Rafael Ranch State Park in Patagonia, Tucson Mountains, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Sierrita Mountains, Warren, Tumacácori National Historical Park
Cast: Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Christian Slater
Genre: Action, western: Patrick Floyd Garrett receives a bounty to kill Billy the Kid.
Box office gross: $44.14 million
Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
Tucson locations: Catalina Park Inn, Catalina Park, Bear Down Gym at the University of Arizona, Friends Meeting House on Fifth Avenue, University of Arizona, Cochise Hall at UA, Old Main at UA, Scottish Rite Temple on Scott Avenue, Old Tucson
Cast: Robert Carradine, Anthony Edwards, Timothy Busfield, Andrew Cassese
Genre: Comedy: A group of bullied college outcasts and misfits fight back.
Box office gross: $40.9 million
The Quick and the Dead (1995)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Mescal, Sierrita Mountains, Sonoran Desert, Tucson Mountains, Ironwood Forest National Monument, Sonoita, Las Cienegas National Conservation Area
Cast: Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe
Genre: Action, romance, thriller: A female gunfighter enters a dueling tournament to avenge her father's death.
Box office gross: $18.64 million
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
Tucson locations: Tucson streets
Cast: Mira Sorvino, Lisa Kudrow, Janeane Carofalo
Genre: Comedy: Two dimwitted friends concoct an elaborate lie to impress classmates at their high school reunion.
Box office gross: $29.21 million
Stir Crazy (1980)
Tucson locations: Downtown, Tucson Rodeo Grounds, Pima Community College West Campus, former Whistle Stop bar on Craycroft Road, Pima County Courthouse; other Arizona locations: Arizona State Prison in Florence, Arizona
Cast: Gene Wilder, Richard Pryor, Georg Stanford Brown, JoBeth Williams
Genre: Comedy: Two friends are set up and wrongfully accused of a crime they didn't commit.
Box office gross: $101.3 million
The Trial of Billy Jack (1974)
Tucson locations: Old Tucson Studios and Colossal Cave Mountain Park
Cast: Tom Laughlin, Delores Taylor, Victor Izay, Teresa Kelly
Genre: Action, drama
Box office gross: $89 million
The Cannonball Run (1981)
Tucson location: Old Tucson
Cast: Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, Farrah Fawcett, Dom DeLuise
Genre: Action, comedy: Eccentric competitors participate in a cross-country road race.
Box office gross: $72.18 million
Three Kings (1999)
Arizona locations: Tucson, Casa Grande. Sacaton Mine in Casa Grande, Yuma, Eloy, Sonoran Desert, Coolidge, Marana, Phoenix
Cast: George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, Ice Cube, Spike Jonze
Genre: Action, adventure, comedy: After the Persian Gulf War, four soldiers plan to steal gold that was stolen from Kuwait.
Box office gross: $60.65 million
Tin Cup (1996)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Hotel Congress, Tubac, Sonoita, Nogales.
Cast: Kevin Costner, Rene Russo, Don Johnson, Cheech Marin
Genre: Comedy, drama, romance: A washed up golf pro tries to qualify for the US Open.
Box office gross: $53.85 million
Glory Road (2006)
Tucson location: Bear Down Gym at the University of Arizona
Cast: Josh Lucas, Derek Luke, Austin Nichols, Jon Voight
Genre: Biography, drama, sport: Texas Western coach leads the first all-black starting line-up college basketball team to the NCAA championship.
Box office gross: $42.64 million
Three Amigos (1986)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Coronado National Forest, Florence, Apache Junction, Superstition Mountains, Apache Trail, Superstition Wilderness, Sonoran Desert, Gold Canyon
Cast: Steve Martin, Checy Chase, Martin Short
Genre: Comedy, western: Three actors go to a Mexican village to perform their onscreen roles unaware they are in a real fight.
Box office gross: $39.25 million
The Family That Preys (2008)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Sonoita
Cast: Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Sanaa Lathan
Genre: Drama: Two families from different walks of life learn to work together.
Box office gross: $37.02 million
Murphy's Romance (1985)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson (street scenes), Florence, Tubac, Keating Building in Florence, Eloy, Coolidge, Main Street Vault in Florence, Valley Art Theater in Tempe, Tempe, Main Street in Florence
Cast: Sally Field, James Garner, Brian Kerwin
Genre: Comedy, drama, romance: A divorcee and her son move to a ranch and she befriends a local man.
Box office gross: $30.76 million
Cannonball Run II (1984)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Bisbee, Old Tucson, Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind Campus
Cast: Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise, Dean Martin
Genre: Action, comedy: This sequel features another cross country race.
Box office gross: $28.08 million
Escape from New York (1981)
Tucson location: Fox Theater
Cast: Kurt Russell, Lee Van Cleef, Ernest Borgnine
Genre: Action, adventure, sci-fi: Manhattan is now a maximum security prison and the U.S. president has crashed into it.
Box office gross: $25.24 million
Boys on the Side (1995)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Tumacácori, Teatro Carmen, Elusian Grove Market in Barrio Viejo, Tucson General Hospital (since demolished), Big Horn Restaurant in Amado, Tucson Elks Lodge, Amado
Cast: Whoopi Goldberg, Mary-Louise Parker, Drew Barrymore, Matthew McConaughey
Genre: Comedy, drama: Three very different women drive cross country and become close friends.
Box office gross: $23.45 million
Madhouse (1990)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Phoenix
Cast: Richard Alexander, Kirstie Alley, John Larroquette
Genre: Comedy: A yuppie couple's villa is overrun by uninvited guests.
Box office gross: $21.04 million
8 Seconds (1994)
Tucson location: Tucson Rodeo Grounds, other Tucson locations
Cast: Luke Perry, Stephen Baldwin, James Rebhorn
Genre: Biography, drama, sport: The life of Lane Frost, 1987 PRCA Bull Riding World Champion.
Box office gross: $19.6 million
Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Monument Valley, Kayenta, Red Mesa, Kaibab National Forest, Williams (Grand Canyon Railway), Mexican Water, San Francisco Peaks, Skeleton Canyon, Teec Nos Pos, Tucson
Cast: Jason Patric, Gene Hackman, Robert Duvall
Genre: Drama, history, western: The story of the Apache chief and his resistance to the U.S. Government's subjugation of his people.
Box office gross: $18.64 million
Posse (1993)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Florence, Sonoran Desert, Empire Ranch in Sonoita, Sierrita Mountains, Tucson Mountains, Benson, Tucson
Cast: Mario Van Peebles, Stephen Baldwin, Charles Lane
Genre: Western: Buffalo soldiers find gold, desert and help defend a black town from the KKK.
Box office gross: $18.29 million
Lightning Jack (1994)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Page, Sonoran Desert, Tucson Mountains, Sierrita Mountains, Flagstaff
Cast: Paul Hogan, Cuba Gooding Jr., Beverly D'Angelo
Genre: Comedy, western: An Australian outlaw in the wild west.
Box office gross: $16.82 million
Terminal Velocity (1994)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Douglas, Little Colorado River Canyon, Tucson, Flagstaff, Phoenix
Cast: Charlie Sheen, Nastassja Kinski, James Gandolfini
Genre: Action, mystery, romance: A maverick skydiver and a former KGB agent team up to stop the Russian mafia.
Box office gross: $16.48 million
The Getaway (1994)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Prescott, Phoenix International Raceway, Hotel Del Sol in Yuma, Downtown Yuma, Flagstaff, Sonoran Desert, Coolidge, Maricopa County Courthouse and Old Phoenix City Hall, Apache Lodge in Prescott, Arizona Biltmore Resort in Phoenix, Phoenix Greyhound Park, Union Station in Phoenix
Cast: Alec Baldwin, Kim Basinger, Michael Madsen
Genre: Action, adventure, crime: An ex-con and his wife flee after a heist goes wrong.
Box office gross: $16.1 million
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, White Stallion Ranch, Nogales
Cast: Sam Rockwell, Drew Barrymore, George Clooney
Genre: Biography, comedy, crime: Adaptation of the cult memoir of game show impresario Chuck Barris.
Box office gross: $16 million
Flirting with Disaster (1996)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Tucson, Cave Creek, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Carefree, Marana
Cast: Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette, Téa Leoni
Genre: Comedy: A young man searches for his birth parents.
Box office gross: $14.89 million
Fire Birds (1990)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Army Pilot Training Post in Tucson, Mammoth, Mesa, Sonoran Desert, Apache Leap Mountains in Superior, Superstition Mountains, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Superior, Picketpost Mountain in Superior, Superstition Wilderness, Miami, Globe, Reymert, Tonto National Forest, Apache Junction, Amphitheater High School
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Tommy Lee Jones, Sean Young
Genre: Action, adventure: Elite Apache helicopter pilots must destroy powerful drug cartels.
Box office gross: $14.76 million
Stay Tuned (1992)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Old Tucson, Florence, Tucson
Cast: John Ritter, Pam Dawber, Jeffrey Jones
Genre: Adventure, comedy, fantasy: a husband and wife are sucked into television sets and must survive twisted versions of TV shows.
Box office gross: $10.74 million
Cyborg (1989)
Tucson and Arizona locations: Titan Missile Museum in Green Valley, The Domes in Casa Grande, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casa Grande, Green Valley, Tucson
Cast: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Deborah Richter, Vincent Klyn
Genre: Action, sci-fi, thriller: Hunt for a killer in a plague-infested future.
Box office gross: $10.17 million
The Wraith (1986)
Tucson locations: North Sixth Avenue, Fourth Avenue, Sabino Canyon, Catalina Highway, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, East Fifth Street, West Ajo Way and East Benson Highway.
Cast: Charlie Sheen, Nick Cassavetes, Sherilyn Fenn, Randy Quaid
Genre: Sci-fi, horror: A high-schooler returns from the dead to get revenge on the psychotic drag racer who killed him.
Box office gross: $3.5 million