91% of Pima County employees required to get vaccinated comply with mandate

About 91% of more than 2,000 Pima County workers subject to the county’s vaccine mandate got vaccinated by the Dec. 31 deadline, but the fate of the other 9% remains unknown.
The county announced on Friday — the deadline for workforce leaders to issue final dismissals — that 172 employees subject to the mandate did not get vaccinated or receive an exemption, but it has yet to say how many employees were fired and how many were reassigned to different positions. The official counts are expected to be announced in the coming days.
The Board of Supervisors voted in October to approve a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees who primarily work with vulnerable populations confined in a detention facility or nursing home or who provide direct services to children or the elderly. Of the county’s more than 6,000 employees, 2,058 were deemed to work with vulnerable populations.
At the Pima County Jail, 110 employees didn’t comply with the mandate, according to a news release from the county. Sheriff Chris Nanos said 22 employees have been terminated as of Friday, but that extenuating circumstances exist for some employees on family, medical or military leave.
For other county workers, 62 employees across 11 different departments didn’t confirm their vaccination status. The Pima Animal Care Center and the behavioral health department had 100% compliance, according to the county.
Officials said 22 employees were granted religious or medical exemptions, but they still won’t be able to retain their current positions working with vulnerable populations. Instead, they have until Jan. 30 to find a different county position.
“There are two goals: to keep the population safe and hopefully to get the people who are working with vulnerable populations vaccinated,” acting County Administrator Jan Lesher said. “Our goal is not ever to let people go, and so if we can move people around so that everyone has a job but the community is safe, we chose that option whenever possible.”
