91% of Pima County employees required to get vaccinated comply with mandate

About 91% of more than 2,000 Pima County workers subject to the county’s vaccine mandate got vaccinated by the Dec. 31 deadline, but the fate of the other 9% remains unknown.

The county announced on Friday — the deadline for workforce leaders to issue final dismissals — that 172 employees subject to the mandate did not get vaccinated or receive an exemption, but it has yet to say how many employees were fired and how many were reassigned to different positions. The official counts are expected to be announced in the coming days.

The Board of Supervisors voted in October to approve a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees who primarily work with vulnerable populations confined in a detention facility or nursing home or who provide direct services to children or the elderly. Of the county’s more than 6,000 employees, 2,058 were deemed to work with vulnerable populations.