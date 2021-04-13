A big change is coming for the way you make local phone calls in Tucson

W. Mark Clark, president and CEO of the nonprofit Pima Council on Aging, said he’d like to see a lot more public education about the shift to 10-digit local dialing in the coming months before the changeover, adding that he was only vaguely aware of the change himself.

“I think the big issue is, the powers that be need to communicate lavishly about this change so people know what’s going on — I doubt that many people know about it, so that’s going to be important,” he said. “One thing we’ve learned through this whole COVID-19 situation is, the issue of technology fluency and capacity are major issues.”

Clark said he doesn’t see the seniors the nonprofit serves having any more trouble with the changeover than younger people but awareness is key at any age.

“Older adults have been dealing with change for a long time, depending on how old they are,” Clark said, citing the many area-code additions in the past several decades. “Some people will have challenges, others won’t.”

Beyond the inconvenience of dialing an extra three digits, phone users may also have to reprogram their wireless contact lists, call forwarding, voicemail and similar services, Lumen noted.