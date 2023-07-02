I've said it before: summer is a harder time to make ends meet for some Tucsonans. And even if your income is steady, it's just harder to exist when there are excessive heat warnings and the worst part of your day is either the walk to and from your car or the minutes it takes for your car's A/C to really kick in.

Remember that we get to have food here that is hard to come by elsewhere: the magic of Rollies' birria and rolled tacos, the Sonoran diner fusion of Baja Cafe, the monsoon views at Saguaro Corners. It's a privilege that comes with the toil of the exhausting heat.

To incentivize us to get out of our air-conditioned cocoons this summer, some restaurants have deals to make dining out more affordable or just more exciting for those of us sticking it out.

Here are 15 special menus and discounts reserved for the real ones:

Kingfisher

Every year, Kingfisher takes us on a culinary expedition across the continent (and this year, abroad) featuring preparations of fish from a variety of regions. While you still have a few days to experience their east-coast menu (which includes specialties like crab bisque and seafood pot pie), they'll be back after a summer break with recipes inspired by the Caribbean, Cyprus and France.

Si Charro

$5 house margaritas on Mondays at Charro Steak, 188 E. Broadway, and The Monica, 40 E. Congress St., are just one of the many deals the Si Charro group has going on for the summer. El Charro (multiple locations) and CharroVida, 7109 N. Oracle Road, have half-off deals on select apps, desserts and kids' meals Monday-Thursday.

Presta Coffee Roasters

I am always in love with Presta's seasonal drinks and this summer is no exception. A caffeine-free, chamomile Arnold Palmer? A matcha drink with GUAVA and dried passionfruit?? A spicy espresso drink called It's A Dry Heat??? No notes.

Flora's Market Run

Flora's has my favorite poke bowl in town, sorry. Now it's not only on their summer menu, but prepared foods like poke are 10% off through the market. (20% off the juice bar, too, if you need an excuse to treat yourself.)

Houlden’s Rise Above

Hannah Houlden is a punk vegan magician, who has not only made a summer preorder box with strawberry jam stuffed cronuts (!!!) but a vegan AND gluten-free preorder option with compromise-free options like chocolate tahini baby cakes and raspberry pop tarts.

Penelope Pizza

inside Cartel Roasting Co., 210 E. Broadway

While some restaurants start strong and fizzle out, Penelope has only gotten better and better: their leopard-spotted crusts look like they're out of Napoli and this season they're offering a breezy, lemon and veggie-forward option that is just perfect for hot summer days. Plus a special salad that will make an arugula girlie out of me.

The BlackTop Grill

This popular munchies spot has concocted a Chinese-Sonoran fusion in a bun as part of their summer menu. They call it the Shanghai dog. It's topped with cucumber, and disciples of the grill are flipping out about its return in the Facebook comments.

Tanna's Botannas

One of the most exciting menu drops of the summer are the cocktails at The Monica that feature not only Tanna's rim dips, but also her Puro Ice Sonoran-Italian ice. I'm most excited for the mango drink with mango ice, tequila, pomegranate ponche and Tanna's Botannas spicy mangoz.

Renee's

All white and rosé bottles at Renee's are $28 for the summer!!

Bob's Steak & Chop House

This fancy resort chophouse is offering a Wednesday date-night deal! A four-course prix fixe for two, including lobster bisque, a classic wedge, filet mignon and chocolate cake (and that's just half the options) will set you back $135 per couple. Expect to pay $25 extra per person for the wine pairing.

Tucson Coffee Cricket

We're going to list every one of Coffee Cricket's summer special drinks because they all sound simply scrumptious. An espresso French soda, a caffeine-free Pineapple Upside Down Cake spritzer, a mate Palmer, a sparkling cherry limeade (!! bye, Sonic) and a white peach iced tea round out their flawless summer menu.

Graze Premium Burgers

Graze offers a simple summer discount: $12 burger, fries and a drink from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Lovin' Spoonfuls

This vegan restaurant is serving two new veggie bowls this summer: a black bean option and fried sweet and sour tofu.

El Corral

This historic steakhouse has some enormous summer specials. They're offering a 32-ounce steak for $99 (an extra $10 upgrades it "for two"), a three-margarita flight for $12 and $13 Rocky Mountain Oysters 😳. The special is available Wednesdays through July 12.

Borderlands Brewing Co.

Chef Maria Mazon has created a burrito special for Borderlands Brewing Co.'s new Sam Hughes location — chile con carne, potatoes, cheese and lettuce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Available all July.