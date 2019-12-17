A Borderland 'Night Before Christmas,' 1965
A Borderland ‘Night Before Christmas,’ From the Tucson Citizen, 1965

Who can resist Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas”? And who can resist penning a parody of the popular poem? We are presenting several riffs on Moore’s famous tale over the next several days and will end with the original on Christmas Eve.

This borderland version ran in the Tucson Citizen on Dec. 24, 1965:

A Borderland Version Of Christmas Classic

By Don Shellie

At the request of several readers, this Southwestern version of “The Night Before Christmas” is reprinted. The poem has been making the rounds for many years and was “borrowed” by this column several seasons ago. The author is unknown.

’Tis the night before Christmas

And all through the casa;

Not a creature is stirring,

Caramba! Que pasa?

The stockings are hanging,

Con mucho cuidado;

In hopes that San Nicolas

Will feel obligado,

To leave a few cosas,

Aqui and alli,

For Chico y Chica

(Y something for me).

Los niños are snuggled

All safe in their camas,

(Some in vestidos

And some in pajamas).

Their little cabezas

Are full of good things

They’re all esperando

Que Santa will bring.

Santa esta at the

Corner saloon,

Muy borracho since

Mid-afternoon.

Mama is sitting Beside la ventana,

Shining her rolling pin,

Para mañana,

When Santa returns to

His home zigzagueando,

Lit up like the

Star Spangled Banner, Cantando,

And Mama will send him

To bed with a right,

Merry Christmas a todos,

Y a todos, good night!

