A Borderland 'Night Before Christmas,' 1965

Who can resist Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas”? And who can resist penning a parody of the popular poem? We are presenting several riffs on Moore’s famous tale over the next several days and will end with the original on Christmas Eve.
The collection will be online and updated daily at tucson.com/visit
This borderland version ran in the Tucson Citizen on Dec. 24, 1965:
A Borderland Version Of Christmas Classic
By Don Shellie
At the request of several readers, this Southwestern version of “The Night Before Christmas” is reprinted. The poem has been making the rounds for many years and was “borrowed” by this column several seasons ago. The author is unknown.
’Tis the night before Christmas
And all through the casa;
Not a creature is stirring,
Caramba! Que pasa?
The stockings are hanging,
Con mucho cuidado;
In hopes that San Nicolas
Will feel obligado,
To leave a few cosas,
Aqui and alli,
For Chico y Chica
(Y something for me).
Los niños are snuggled
All safe in their camas,
(Some in vestidos
And some in pajamas).
Their little cabezas
Are full of good things
They’re all esperando
Que Santa will bring.
Santa esta at the
Corner saloon,
Muy borracho since
Mid-afternoon.
Mama is sitting Beside la ventana,
Shining her rolling pin,
Para mañana,
When Santa returns to
His home zigzagueando,
Lit up like the
Star Spangled Banner, Cantando,
And Mama will send him
To bed with a right,
Merry Christmas a todos,
Y a todos, good night!