A delivery driver's 70-mile route brings meals and connection to Tucson's vulnerable

Brenda Merino Alvarez pulls her black hair into a pony tail and wears a cloth face mask with emblems of the Arizona Cardinals.

The 38-year-old, wearing jeans and a polo shirt with a Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest in Tucson logo, is gearing up for the 70-mile route she drives four times a week, delivering meals to home-bound elderly and disabled clients.

The nonprofit agency is under contract by Pima Council on Aging to deliver meals through Pima Meals on Wheels.

PCOA serves 894 clients in the county on a $4 million budget. Lu theran Social Services and its other subcontractor, Catholic Social Services, deliver 300,384 meals a year for clients, covering a portion of their food for seven days a week and also leaves supplies of groceries, if needed, during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Antonio C. Estrada, PCOA’s Older Americans Act program director.

Alvarez heads to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s Caridad Community Kitchen where she disinfects her hands with sanitizer and begins loading a white van with frozen meals for nearly 40 clients.

An ice chest is filled with small milk cartons, and Alvarez sorts the frozen meals, placing them into insulated containers with ice blankets. She moves quickly on a sunny morning, having done this work for nine years.

Once the van is loaded, Alvarez will make her way to Tucson’s north side, Catalina Foothills and Sabino Canyon areas, down to the far southeast side and into the city’s midtown.

The 38-year-old listens to Puerto Rican reggaetón artists Darell and Nio García’s “Llamé Pa’ Verte” (Call me so I can see you) and other artists, including Malucci’s “No es Tuyo” (He is not Yours).