'A Final Farewell' site offers Tucsonans a place to honor those lost to COVID

The Arizona End of Life Care Partnership, part of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, is now offering “A Final Farewell” to honor family and friends in the region whose lives were lost due to the pandemic.

The online community memorial is open for people in the community to submit names of loved ones lost to COVID-19. The website is www.TucsonRemembers.org.

“Our mission at United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona includes helping families and individuals from birth to the end of life, and this initiative and online memorial was created to address these needs of the living as they mourn those they have lost,” said Tony Penn, president and CEO of the organization.

“We hope that this helps to provide closure while remembering and honoring those who have passed on,” Penn said.

The Arizona End of Life Care Partnership’s mission is to enhance the way people live by changing the way communities and individuals talk about death through support services and educational outreach.

