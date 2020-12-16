A lion named Tony now calls Tucson's zoo home

A new lion is joining the Reid Park Zoo family.

The 5-year-old male lion named Tony was born at the San Antonio Zoo. He was named by NBA star Tony Parker as part of a charity auction that benefit the Texas zoo, according to a press release from Reid Park Zoo.

Tony joins Reid Park Zoo’s two female lions, Kaya and her daughter Nayo. Tucson’s zoo recently lost 12-year-old lion Shombay, who lived with polycystic kidney disease for four years until being euthanized in June.

Tony’s move to Reid Park Zoo was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, though the group of lions at Tucson’s zoo are not currently recommended to breed.

“Tony is a playful and curious lion,” keeper Hannah Carbonneau said in the release. “He is fun to work with and likes to reach high and stretch to get enrichment items. For example, he has batted down pumpkins with meat treats inside with great skill.”

Because it takes time to introduce lions to one another, the zoo says it may be at least several weeks before all three lions are seen together.