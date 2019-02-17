Help send a piece of Tucson to D.C.

Tucson Botanical Gardens wants to raise $32,000 by April 30 to send a 100-square-foot version of its barrio garden to Washington, D.C.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 13, the effort was about a quarter of the way to its goal.

The money will pay for materials, their shipment to the U.S. Botanic Garden and costs to send a horticulturist who will oversee construction.

Any leftover funds will go to Tucson Botanical Gardens operations.

For more information and to contribute, go to mightycause.com/story/Tbgtodc.