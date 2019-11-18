One dog is likely enjoying his familiar digs today after being rescued from the edge of a cliff in Sabino Canyon Sunday morning.
At about 9:25 a.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies received information about an unattended dog, Kanto, lying on a cliff along Blackett's Ridge Trail, a department news release said.
Search and rescue deputies used a helicopter to find Kanto, while also on the lookout for an owner in danger or other hikers possibly trying to rescue him.
Personnel with the Southern Arizona Rescue Association assisted in using a safety line to get to Kanto and safely remove him from the cliff. He was then hiked to safety, the news release said.
Kanto's microchip also helped in locating his home, officials said.
Deputies learned later that Kanto's owners were out of town. He had escaped from a house sitter, who had hung signs in the neighborhood and posted on social media but was unable to find him, the news release said.
By Sunday afternoon, Kanto was resting at a rescue volunteer's house before being reunited with his owner Monday morning.