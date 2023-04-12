420 Taco’s name refers to their method of preparation: they smoke the meats that go into their tacos and tortas.

The taco truck is one of the core vendors at The Backyard, a new food truck park that made its debut on March 31 at 890 W. Grant Road. The Backyard has a rotating roster of 20 trucks, though a core few will be posted up 20 days of each month and 7-8 are featured at a time. The park is open daily, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Another vendor in the regular group is Botanas Munchie’s World. Its enormous menu consists of — you guessed it — botanas and munchies, ranging from salchipapas to Tostilocos. Sushi Kito also has a huge menu because they’re prepared to make everything from their Mexican sushi restaurant at 5650 S. 12th Ave. Ricuras de Venezuela is one of the only spots in town where you can get Venezuelan-style arepas. Espressoul Cafe incorporates Persian-inspired flavors like saffron and rose alongside fan favorites like Nutella in their specialty coffee menu.

Other vendors that will rotate in and out of The Backyard’s lineup include Balay, a brand-new Filipino pop-up, and Fatboy Sandos, known for their Japanese-inspired sandwiches.

The Backyard opened less than three months after the city shut down Tucson’s first food truck park, The Pit, for code violations. Owner Duane Velasquez said he got approval from city inspectors by following the “gem show” guidelines The Pit has been operating under since January — basic safety operations used for special events.

Crucial accommodations for accessibility present at The Backyard include an ADA-compliant portapotty bathroom, hand-washing stations and no loose electrical cords. Shade, however, is hard to come by on the site: your best bet will be under the umbrellas attached to tables, at vendor stations themselves, or to simply arrive once the sun is going down.

Duane chose this location because of its proximity to a site that will be developed into a casino. His next location? A four-acre lot at Kolb and Valencia roads.