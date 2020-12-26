A pandemic year couldn't stop this Tucson couple's whirlwind romance

The first time he saw her face?

It was not at a crowded party.

Or even in a cafe, or a bar.

It’s 2020, after all, and so he gazed, from a tiny square on a computer screen ...

Yes, they met on Zoom.

And how could this romance-turned-life-commitment be typical in the year of the pandemic?

Sure, they did know very early on that theirs was not just some casual, albeit a bit weird, dating thing.

Yes, they do have many fun stories to share since they first met in late February, such as this one, from early June: Chris Porter was camping with friends but couldn’t stop thinking about Sarah Gleason, and so he climbed a cliff and stretched his hands toward civilization to get just enough of a phone signal to ask her on their first date.

And then Chris, 40, couldn’t think of where to go because COVID-19 cases were peaking and just about everything was closed.

Eventually, he bought a portable camping table and comfy camping chairs. They would pick up chai teas, or takeout, and meet outside.

So much for Sarah Porter — then Sarah Gleason — declaring to her friend that dating was officially suspended in 2020 because meeting anyone during a worldwide pandemic was unlikely.

In fact Sarah’s entire no-dating theory was quickly on its way to being debunked when she got on a Zoom call in February for her marketing job. So did Chris Porter, who was working the business development side of his company, No Tall Order, for a shared client called OOROO Auto.

It was during this online conference that Sarah’s dog, Portia, a wire-haired Dachshund, went a bit nuts, as dogs do when they mysteriously get really happy. And so Portia started zooming around her living room while trying, mostly unsuccessfully, to jump on the couch.