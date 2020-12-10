 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A refreshing rainy day across Tucson
editor's pick top story

A refreshing rainy day across Tucson

Low hanging clouds move around the Tortolita Mountains northwest of Tucson, on Dec. 10, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Tucsonans awoke to a rainy morning Thursday from a storm system that was set to bring isolated showers over the Old Pueblo into the late afternoon, meteorologists said.

By noon, the National Weather Service in Tucson measured between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain around the city. There was 0.2 inches of rain at Tucson International Airport, the weather service said on its website.

The rain was expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off from west to east, said Aaron Hardin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.

The last time it rained in Tucson was Nov. 9, when 0.15 inches of rain fell at the airport. That’s a much shorter dry spell that the 110 days Phoenix went without measurable rain. And Yuma went 242 days without rain before Friday, according to Accuweather.com

But Hardin said Thursday and Friday’s expected rain won’t do much to bring the Tucson area back from a drought this year. The rain total so farthis year was at about 4.12 inches. The average rain total by this time of the year is 10.96 inches, Hardin said.

“We basically just need a bunch of continuous systems coming through and giving us rain but looking at our seven-day forecast and even beyond that that’s not looking good,” he said. “So it’s looking like we’ll be stuck in a drought for the foreseeable future.”

As far as snowfall on Mount Lemmon, Hardin said Thursday afternoon they’d measured between two inches and three inches as of about noon Wednesday.

“Summerhaven got a dusting,” of snow, Hardin said, adding that they don’t expect much more snow to accumulate there.

“Maybe enough to make a couple snowballs, but not too much to play in,” he said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 306: Can the Arizona Wildcats save its season with a win over ASU in Territorial Cup game?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News