A refreshing rainy day across Tucson

Tucsonans awoke to a rainy morning Thursday from a storm system that was set to bring isolated showers over the Old Pueblo into the late afternoon, meteorologists said.

By noon, the National Weather Service in Tucson measured between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain around the city. There was 0.2 inches of rain at Tucson International Airport, the weather service said on its website.

The rain was expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off from west to east, said Aaron Hardin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.

The last time it rained in Tucson was Nov. 9, when 0.15 inches of rain fell at the airport. That’s a much shorter dry spell that the 110 days Phoenix went without measurable rain. And Yuma went 242 days without rain before Friday, according to Accuweather.com

But Hardin said Thursday and Friday’s expected rain won’t do much to bring the Tucson area back from a drought this year. The rain total so farthis year was at about 4.12 inches. The average rain total by this time of the year is 10.96 inches, Hardin said.