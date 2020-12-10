A refreshing rainy day across Tucson

Tucsonans awoke to a rainy morning Thursday from a storm system that was set to bring isolated showers over the Old Pueblo into the late afternoon, meteorologists said.
By noon, the National Weather Service in Tucson measured between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain around the city. There was 0.2 inches of rain at Tucson International Airport, the weather service said on its website.
The rain was expected to continue through the afternoon before tapering off from west to east, said Aaron Hardin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tucson.
The last time it rained in Tucson was Nov. 9, when 0.15 inches of rain fell at the airport. That’s a much shorter dry spell that the 110 days Phoenix went without measurable rain. And Yuma went 242 days without rain before Friday, according to Accuweather.com
But Hardin said Thursday and Friday’s expected rain won’t do much to bring the Tucson area back from a drought this year. The rain total so farthis year was at about 4.12 inches. The average rain total by this time of the year is 10.96 inches, Hardin said.
“We basically just need a bunch of continuous systems coming through and giving us rain but looking at our seven-day forecast and even beyond that that’s not looking good,” he said. “So it’s looking like we’ll be stuck in a drought for the foreseeable future.”
As far as snowfall on Mount Lemmon, Hardin said Thursday afternoon they’d measured between two inches and three inches as of about noon Wednesday.
“Summerhaven got a dusting,” of snow, Hardin said, adding that they don’t expect much more snow to accumulate there.
“Maybe enough to make a couple snowballs, but not too much to play in,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.