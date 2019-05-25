The historic chapel next to the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun in the Catalina Foothills was heavily damaged by fire on May 29, 2017.

Artist Ettore "Ted" DeGrazia, 1909-1982, was born in Morenci, Ariz., to Italian immigrants. He was educated at the University of Arizona. He a…

Ted DeGrazia’s birthday

DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun will celebrate what would have been artist Ted DeGrazia's 110th birthday on June 14.

Visitors can stroll through the 10-acre gallery grounds to see DeGrazia's art and architecture from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6300 N. Swan Road.

Admission is free for the day and there will be cake and ice cream.