A vehicle collision that closed westbound West Valencia and South Missiondale roads Saturday night has turned fatal, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, with the Tucson Department.
Carlos Armenta, 28, has been declared dead after a collision involving his motorcycle and a passenger car at about 7:40 p.m, he said.
Armenta was traveling westbound on his 2006 Suzuki SV6 Sports Bike and was in the center lane on Valencia when he struck a 2014 Chevy Camaro as the driver attempted a left turn, Dugan said.
The driver of the Camaro was stopped at the stop sign in the intersection as Armenta entered it, police said. As the driver of the Camaro turned, Armenta swerved into the curb lane and apparently laid his motorcycle down in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid the collision, Dugan said.
The driver and passenger in the Camaro were not injured.
Neither speed or impairment appear to be factors in the collision but investigators are continuing to investigate the incident, Dugan said.
No arrests or citations have been issued at this time.