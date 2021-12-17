A Tucson-area man's heartwarming experience as a Salvation Army bell ringer

“Can I give you my charge card?” A gal asked me that, in jest, while I worked as a fill-in for Ken Quast, an Arizona Salvation Army bell ringer who was sick. I laughed of course, and thought about using that same line sometime myself. Another gal walked by and said, “I gave at the office.” By then I was waiting for someone to say, “Do you accept coupons?”

It was Dec. 3, and my first two-hour stint as a bell ringer. I was parked outside the entrance of Safeway in Green Valley. People were passing in and out of the entrance like it was Grand Central Station. It was 80 degrees and I was wearing a Santa hat and dodging the afternoon sun.

A young worker, named Jesse, passed by me numerous times, retrieving carts that were left somewhere in the parking lot. On one trip, Jesse asked me for my bell and started flipping it like some cowboy flipping his gun. He suggested that I try it, and I did. The bell landed on the sidewalk.

My first connection with bell ringers, this season, took place two days earlier when I came upon a mother and daughter who were dressed in Santa gear and ringing that little bell. I put some money in the little red bank and the girl, named, Harper, smiled and gave me a Tootsie Roll. I was immediately smitten.