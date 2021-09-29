 Skip to main content
A Tucson attorney went fishing, now he's missing
alert top story

  Updated

Chris Straub

 Courtesy Pima County Attorney's Office

A search is on today for a lawyer in the the Pima County Attorney’s Office who went missing Tuesday while fly fishing near Sedona, officials say.

Chris Straub, 64, the head of the the public records unit for the office, was with his wife at the Orchid Canyon Resort at Oak Creek Canyon, near Sedona, when he went fly fishing nearby about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

His wife expected Straub to return to their room by 6 p.m., but he did not.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Straub, who according to his office is in good health, an experienced hiker and fisherman.

Detectives with the Pima County Attorney's Office have offered to help find Straub, the office release says.

