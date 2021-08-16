 Skip to main content
A Tucson man accused of voting illegally is facing charges
A Tucson man accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election has been indicted on charges of false registration and illegal voting. 

Kyle Anthony Clark, 38, reportedly completed a voter registration form indicating that he had not been convicted of a felony, but he had been convicted of a felony —attempted trafficking in stolen property — in 2016 and had not had his rights restored, the indictment released Monday said.  

Clark was an inmate being held at the Pima County jail when he cast the general election vote. 

This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s election integrity unit.

