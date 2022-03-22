A Tucsonan’s guide to San Antonio for the Sweet 16

I had a moment of panic Sunday night when, every fiber of my body twitching, I wondered if the Arizona Wildcats would make it to San Antonio for the Sweet 16.
I turned to my wife, Michelle, and explained calmly and slowly, which only amplified my distress, how Texas Christian University was a terrible matchup for the Cats. We would lose, I declared. It’s over.
The score was 3-0. Or 6-0. Or 8-0. It was a terrible start, but what an ending. The Big Red Machine, as Bill Walton might say, will roll on to San Antonio. Welcome.
Michelle and I have lived in San Antonio for the past nine years. I often tell folks I have two hometowns. Tucson, where I grew up, and once was lucky enough to help cover for the Arizona Daily Star. And San Antonio, where our kids were born, new friendships have taken root and I am lucky enough to run the Express-News’ Opinion section.
To have the Arizona Wildcats, and fellow Tucsonans, in San Antonio for the second time in two years feels like the planets have aligned in my own mystical, personal solar system.
I had first thought of writing this column — a Tucsonan’s guide to San Antonio — a year ago when the women’s Wildcat basketball team crashed the Final Four here. But it was a different time in the pandemic, and people were not traveling in the same way.
And so, the idea was set aside until the men’s team exploded on the scene. At a time of general restriction — pandemic isolation, voter suppression, book reviews in schools, the heartbreaking and maddening gloom of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine — I have been drawn to the Wildcats’ boundless verve and beautiful spontaneity. Ball is life, and this team is a celebration.
Now, on to the guide:
Most visitors to San Antonio think of the Alamo and the River Walk. And that’s fine. But we like to take our guests to less touristy parts of the River Walk, north and south of downtown.
To the north, take the Museum Reach, a path that follows the San Antonio River. Pause to admire the colorful flying fish beneath the I-35 overpass. Take a visit to the wonderful San Antonio Museum of Art where our children love riding the glass elevators, and where I tend to linger over a sand mandala (impermanence!). The Museum Reach will take you to the Pearl — once the Pearl Brewery — and now a fun mix of shops and restaurants. The Pearl also hosts a farmers market on weekends.
South of downtown, the Mission Reach offers a more natural experience, particularly for bike riding. Rent a bike from San Antonio BCycle and follow the Mission Reach south, picking up the trail at the Blue Star Arts Complex and then perhaps pausing at Mission San José for a bit of respite. There is not a lot of shade on this path, so if biking, this is best explored during morning or late afternoon.
Respite, of course, can take many forms. If you want to drink with the locals, head to the Friendly Spot in Southtown and chill out while a game plays on the large blowup screen. Or venture to the Cove, west of downtown, a restaurant-car wash-laundromat that serves organic, sustainable burgers and tacos, has a variety of brews on tap, and, yes, parents, has a playground where your unattended kids can conjure “Lord of the Flies.”
If you miss a saguaro, you can find one at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. When we moved here and I felt homesick for the Old Pueblo, sometimes I would sit with the cacti here during lunch. Don’t laugh! OK. Laugh.
For those looking for a break from the city — but still hoping to stay in the city — head north to Phil Hardberger Park and hike the wooded trails across the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, an engineering marvel that seamlessly connects two sides of the park across a busy parkway.
And on the culinary front, the iconic Mi Tierra Café is a delight.
But, of course, you are here for the game. We’ll be in the stands, too, Thursday night. Bear down.
Photos: Top-seeded Wildcats survive a nail-biter with TCU, advance to Sweet 16
Josh Brodesky, a former Arizona Daily Star reporter and columnist, is the editorial page editor at the San Antonio Express-News. Contact him at jbrodesky@express-news.net.