A Tucsonan’s guide to San Antonio for the Sweet 16

And so, the idea was set aside until the men’s team exploded on the scene. At a time of general restriction — pandemic isolation, voter suppression, book reviews in schools, the heartbreaking and maddening gloom of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine — I have been drawn to the Wildcats’ boundless verve and beautiful spontaneity. Ball is life, and this team is a celebration.

Now, on to the guide:

Most visitors to San Antonio think of the Alamo and the River Walk. And that’s fine. But we like to take our guests to less touristy parts of the River Walk, north and south of downtown.

To the north, take the Museum Reach, a path that follows the San Antonio River. Pause to admire the colorful flying fish beneath the I-35 overpass. Take a visit to the wonderful San Antonio Museum of Art where our children love riding the glass elevators, and where I tend to linger over a sand mandala (impermanence!). The Museum Reach will take you to the Pearl — once the Pearl Brewery — and now a fun mix of shops and restaurants. The Pearl also hosts a farmers market on weekends.