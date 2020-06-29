A young black bear breaks up a picnic in Madera Canyon

Courtesy Arizona Game and Fish Department

A young black bear visited a group of picnickers at Madera Canyon on Saturday. 

The group cleared out when they saw the bear, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Game and Fish recommends deterring bears by "standing your ground tall," waving your arms, yelling and throwing non-lethal objects while facing forward.

The department also reminded picnickers and campers to always secure both food and garbage. 

If you're in need of help, call 623-236-7201.

