ABOR takes steps to hold UA president accountable for new online college

The Arizona Board of Regents took steps Thursday to ensure the University of Arizona’s creation of a new online campus delivers on its promises.

Larry Penley, the board’s chairman, announced while ABOR is not the governing board for the University of Arizona Global Campus, it will hold UA President Robert Robbins accountable for the entity’s success.

The UA Global Campus will be a nonprofit, fully online program, using the assets of Ashford University, a for-profit, online school in the San Diego area.

The administration sees it as an entry to serve a more diverse set of students at Ashford, currently serving a population that is 43% white and 57% non-white, according to the UA. Within Ashford, nearly 90% of students are over age 25, 71% of these students are women and 25% of students are affiliated with the military.

The board passed its motion to set forth expectations for the UA, which includes reporting documents despite the new school being a nonprofit private entity.

“University of Arizona Global Campus is a private entity, it’s not subject to public records and so we wanted to ensure that the board can get the reporting out of out of this entity that we believe is appropriate,” said John Arnold, the board’s executive director.