Abortion measure fails to make Arizona ballot

Arizona voters will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year.

The group Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom will not turn in the petitions for a ballot measure it has been gathering since May, its treasurer, Shasta McManus, told Capitol Media Services.

She said the petition circulators were able to get only about 176,000 signatures ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Backers needed at least 356,467 valid signatures to put the issue on the November ballot.

McManus said the organization will start putting together plans to seek a 2024 vote on the issue. Starting in November — the earliest petitions can be circulated for that election — should provide far more time to reach the signature goal, she said.

The measure would put a “right to reproductive freedom” in the Arizona Constitution, covering all matters related to pregnancy.

It would bar state and local governments from interfering with that right, which would range from contraception to elective termination of a pre-viable fetus, defined as one with a reasonable chance of surviving outside the womb with or without artificial support.

It also would allow abortions at any stage of pregnancy “if necessary to preserve the individual’s health or life.’’