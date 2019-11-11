Vehicle access to "A" Mountain is now banned on Mondays after the City of Tucson launched a six-month pilot program this morning.
The city will reopen the park for vehicle access between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The goal is to expand access for pedestrians and bicyclists, while maintaining vehicle access on Sentinel Peak, the Tucson Department of Transportation said.
Tucson officials conducted a survey between March and May this year to gather opinions on potential changes.
Forty-eight percent of respondents also reported regularly using a vehicle to access Sentinel Peak Road.
Before the pilot program, "A" Mountain was open to all visitors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
"A" Mountain throughout the years
"A" Mountain is brightly lit by members of the Bobcats, a senior honorary club that is housed by the Alumni Association at the University of Arizona, as homecoming activities start this week. Sunday's activities included a gathering on the top floor of the Main Gate Garage to watch the lighting which was hosted by the Student Alumni Ambassadors. Wilbur, Wilma and the UA band and alumni band, Arizona Cheerleaders as well as 450-500 celebrants were on hand to celebrate with food and drinks.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
"A" Mountain throughout the years
The views of and around Sentinel Peak, otherwise known as "A" Mountain on Wednesday, April 10, 2013, in Tucson, Ariz. The coloring of the "A" has changed over time, ranging from black to green and the patriotic red, white and blue scheme. Lately, its seemed rather plain. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Sta
"A" Mountain throughout the years
The views of and around Sentinel Peak, otherwise known as "A" Mountain on Friday, April 12, 2013, in Tucson, Ariz. The coloring of the "A" has changed over time, ranging from black to green and the patriotic red, white and blue scheme. Lately, its seemed rather plain. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Sta
"A" Mountain throughout the years
The "A" on Sentinel Peak in Tucson, Ariz., now has a peace symbol in the middle on Friday, March 28, 2003 and the lower right portion of it is repainted white. The day before, some city council members and more than 100 participants painted the "A", red, white and blue against Mayor Bob Walkup's objections. People were discovered today painting it all white again when those who painted it yesterday threatened to return with their colors when police closed the mountain. photo by a.e. araiza
a.e. araiza
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Taken from west side of the Tucson Community Center looking west. Photo by Jim Davis. Photo taken on 9-16-98.
JIM DAVIS
"A" Mountain throughout the years
The wearing of the green began a wee early as "A" Mountain was coated with a green layer of paint before St Patrick's Day. Photo by A.E.Araiza. Neg. Photo taken on 3/16/98. Sentinel Peak,
A. E. Araiza
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Star Metro----The A -Mounain "A" is painted green after its annual paint job for St. Patrick's Day. Photo by Ben Kirkby. Photo taken on 3/15/99. Arizona Daily Star
Ben Kirkby
"A" Mountain throughout the years
A Mountain seen behind St. Augustin. September 21, 1957. Tucson Citizen. Citizen Photo by Bernie Sedley. Headline: Tradition Looms Over Courthouse. University of Arizona students, following the tradition established by students throughout the years, last night burned the "A" on A-Mountain. At 12:30 p.m. today, collegians will hold a pep rally on the UA campus. A motorcade will wind through town and u the mountain where freshmen will whiten the "A" with lime. Sophomore girls will furnish refreshments to the painters and supply first aid if needed. Activities are held traditionally before the opening home football game. Tonight UA meets Brigham young University, of Provo, Utah.
ARIZONA DAILY STAR
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Photos by Jeffry Scott / Staff: The rock-and-concrete that adorns Mountain got a patriotic paint job Sunday. Blue and red were added to the letter's traditional white as a show of support for the United States during a time of crisis. University of Arizona senior Sarah Burns came up with the idea, the Home Depot pitched in the paint, and more than 60 volunteers provided the labor. At right, Johanna Duffek honors the dead while listening to music during a memorial that was held Sunday night at the Tucson Convention Center. Photo taken Sept. 2001
JEFFRY SCOTT
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Brichta Gas Station, 141 S. Stone Ave., lower left, with St. Augustine Cathedral and A Mountain behind. Ca. 1920. Courtesy Lorraine Aguilar
Submitted Photo
"A" Mountain throughout the years
A car passes by the green A on Sentinel Peak or "A Mountain" on April 3, 2008 in Tucson, Ariz. Permits to paint the A are supposed to include guarantees it will be restored to it's previous condition after special events, in this case St. Patrick's Day. Therefore the A needs to be re-painted to it's original red, white and blue colors. Photo by Dean Knuth/Arizona Daily Star
Dean Knuth
"A" Mountain throughout the years
With A-Mountain in the background, construction personell work on the structure for the new entrance for the Tucson, AZ., Convention Center, Thur., Jan. 14, 2010. KELLY PRESNELL/Arizona Daily Star NO MAGS/NO SALES/MANDATORY CREDIT
KELLY PRESNELL
"A" Mountain throughout the years
A" Mountain or Sentinial Peak as seen from the air. Photo by David Sanders/Arizona Daily Star.
DAVID SANDERS
"A" Mountain throughout the years
"A" Mountain on Sentinel Peak, Friday, March 26, 2004 in Tucson, AZ, after the City Council decided to keep the "A" patriotic until the Iraq conflict is over. With 30 gallons of blue paint, 20 gallons of white, and 40 gallons of red, the "A" took about two hours to paint. Photo by David Sanders/Arizona Daily Star.
David Sanders
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Tucson's A-Mountain becomes white again from the top down after an anti-war group painted it black. A-O Painting Inc. is painting the A, which will take 60 gallons of white paint and will cost the city $3,750. Photo by Aaron J. Latham. MARCH 26, 2003 A10
AARON LATHAM
"A" Mountain throughout the years
This is a shot of 'A mountain' which was painted green for St. Patricks Day. Taken on March 23, 2004 in Tucson, Arizona. "A" Mountain was illegally painted green on March 13. The city hopes to have it back to red, white and blue in a couple of days. Photo by Dean Knuth/Arizona Daily Star Digital MARCH 24, 2004
DEAN KNUTH
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Wren Keller scans the skies as he stands in the middle of the "A" on "A Mountain" with his Canon camera and 300 mm lens as he hopes for a view of the space shuttle Endeavour as it flies over the University of Arizona in Tucson Ariz., on its way to the west coast on Thursday, September 20, 2012, Photo by A.E. Araiza/Arizona Daily Star
A.E. Araiza/ Arizona Daily Star
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Traffic along "A Mountain" is snarled around the whole peak as spectators hope for a view of the space shuttle Endeavour as it flies over the University of Arizona in Tucson Ariz., on its way to the west coast on Thursday, September 20, 2012, Photo by A.E. Araiza/Arizona Daily Star
A.E. Araiza/ Arizona Daily Star
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Daniel McKenzie of The Paint Kings, sprays about 30 gallons of blue paint to paint the top part of "A" Mountain on Sentinel Peak, Friday, March 26, 2004 in Tucson, AZ, after the City Council decided to keep the "A" patriotic until the Iraq conflict is over. With 30 gallons of blue paint, 20 gallons of white, and 40 gallons of red, the "A" took about two hours to paint. Photo by David Sanders/Arizona Daily Star. Mandatory credit: no mags, no sales. Photo by David Sanders / Staff
David Sanders
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Angela Gonzales, a Gamma Alpha Omega sorority member, re-paints the A on A-Mountain, Saturday April 27, 2002 in Tucson, Ariz. 4/27/02 Photo by James S. Wood. APRIL 28, 2002
JAMES S. WOOD
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Gerardo Torres, left, and Fred Huang, both Omega Delta Phi fraternity members re-paint the A on A mountain with other fraternity and Sorority members Saturday April 27, 2002 in Tucson, Ariz. 4/27/02 Photo by James S. Wood.
JAMES S. WOOD
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Two Sororities and one fraternity helped re-paint the A on A mountain,Saturday April 27, 2002 in Tucson, Ariz. 4/27/02 Photo by James S. Wood. Sentinel Peak,
JAMES S. WOOD
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Painting the red of the red, white, and blue, Thursday, March 27, 2003, is Steve Castro of Steve Castro Painting, on "A" Mountain in Tucson, AZ. Castro came out as part of the re-painting of the "A" with listeners of WKRQ, who's morning deejays, John Jay and Rich, organized the event. All of the paint was donated by Dunn-Edwards Paints. Photo Renee Sauer MARCH 28, 2003
RENEE SAUER
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Marty Harkins left, and Chris Encinas take in the hazy view from A Mountain as high winds spread dust around in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday Oct. 27, 2009. Photo by Greg Bryan/Arizona Daily Star
Greg Bryan
"A" Mountain throughout the years
A banner against HB 2281, which bans ethnic studies, covers the blue portion of the A atop A Mountain in Tucson, Ariz., Thursday July 29, 2010. Photo by Greg Bryan/Arizona Daily Star
Greg Bryan/Arizona Daily Star
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Star News--Don Hargrove,23 (left) and Jack Schwarzel,25 both Pima College students talking in the Ramada on A-Mountain as they watch the sunset Thursday evening.Photo by Sergey Shayevich. 11-21-96. Sentinel Peak, Copyright 1996 The Arizona Daily Star
Sergey Shayevich
"A" Mountain throughout the years
The former Levy's store, now the city hall annex, is on left, with "A" Mountain in the background. From the book "Jack Sheaffer's Tucson 1945-1965." Copyright 1996 The Arizona Daily Star
Jack Sheaffer
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Sunshine Climate Club smoke signals story. This was a promotional stunt by the Club to welcome the Cleveland Indians to town for their spring training season. This took place on "A" Mountain. Wong and Sheaffer photo, Feb. 28, 1955.
ho
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Faustino Mendez helps his son Alejandro, 4 to hold the binocular as they enjoying the view from the "A" Mountain. Photo by Sergey Shayevich. Photo taken on 11-28-99.
Sergey Shayevich
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Fireworks at A- Mountain and some of the mountain caught on fire. Photo by Linda Seeger Salazar. 7/4/95. Arizona Daily Star
Linda Seeger Salazar
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Nicky Allmaras, 18, and Brian Bobb, 27, sit an overlook on A mountain. Photo by Bruce McClelland. Copyright 1996 The Arizona Daily Star
Bruce McClelland
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Fireworks explode over downtown Tucson during the annual fireworks show. Photo by Joshua Trujillo Neg. Sentinel Peak, Copyright 1996 The Arizona Daily Star
JOSHUA TRUJILLO
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Green paint lies on top of red paint on Sentinel Peak or "A Mountain" on April 3, 2008 in Tucson, Ariz. Permits to paint the A are supposed to include guarantees it will be restored to it's previous condition after special events, in this case St. Patrick's Day. Therefore the A needs to be re-painted to it's original red, white and blue colors. Photo by Dean Knuth/Arizona Daily Star
Dean Knuth
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Six-year-old Amy Cranford, does her part painting blue on the lower portion of the A on Sentinel Peak Sunday morning. She and her family were among the more-than 60 volunteers painting the top red and the lower portion blue. The painting project was the idea of UA senior Sarah Burns who received a donation of 50-gallons of paint from The Home Depot. Jeffry Scott/ Arizona Daily Star. 9-16-01.
Jeffry Scott
"A" Mountain throughout the years
The views of and around Sentinel Peak, otherwise known as "A" Mountain on Wednesday, April 10, 2013, in Tucson, Ariz. The coloring of the "A" has changed over time, ranging from black to green and the patriotic red, white and blue scheme. Lately, its seemed rather plain. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Sta
"A" Mountain throughout the years
of Tucson's A Mountain taken on August 17, 1930 looking South West. Photograph by U.S. Army Air Service. Arizona Daily Star. Scanned 11.02.06
knuth
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Hang glider Jim Eskildsen at the base of "A Mountain." Arizona Daily Star file photo taken 3/11/78
ARIZONA DAILY STAR
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Joe Molina, far left, works on clearing a big rock off a trail on A Mountain. The city of Tucson is beginning to make improvements to A Mountain. Long-term plans include a shaded structure at the top, benches, and the improvements to the trail. Friday April 02, 2010 Tucson, Arizona photo by: Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star
Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Julie Steele,Julie Steele, 20, a Theta Nu Xi Sorority UA Jr., helps out members of the Omega Delta Phi Fraternity paint the "A" on Sentinel Peak after ASU supporters painted the A in their school's colors the weekend of the UA vs ASU football game,Saturday December 7, 2002 in Tucson, Ariz. 12/7/02 Photo by James S. Wood
James S. Wood
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Members of the Omega Delta Phi Fraternity paint the "A" on Sentinel Peak after ASU supporters painted the A in their school's colors the weekend of the UA vs ASU football game,Saturday December 7, 2002 in Tucson, Ariz. 12/7/02 Photo by James S. Wood
James S. Wood
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Members of the Omega Delta Phi Fraternity paint the "A" on Sentinel Peak after ASU supporters painted the A in their school's colors the weekend of the UA vs ASU football game,Saturday December 7, 2002 in Tucson, Ariz. 12/7/02 Photo by James S. Wood
James S. Wood
"A" Mountain throughout the years
People carry the cross during the 39th Annual Procession of Holy Friday up Sentinel Peak on April 6, 2007 in Tucson, Ariz. Parishioners made the walk up the hill while doing the stations of the cross with different people carrying the cross at every stop. Photo by Dean Knuth/Arizona Daily Star
Dean Knuth
"A" Mountain throughout the years
Fireworks during the "A" Mountain July Fourth Fireworks show in Tucson, Ariz., Saturday July 4, 2009. Photo by Greg Bryan/Arizona Daily Star
Greg Bryan
"A" Mountain throughout the years
04/13/2007. The Tucson Origins archaeological dig at the base of "A" Mountain is under what was once South Brickyard Lane. Field crew members, Stan Granger, and Gene Espinosa of Desert Archaeology, Inc., investigate an early agricultural pithouse from 100 or 200 B.C. at the Tucson Origins archaeological dig at the base of A Mountain. (PHOTO: NORMA JEAN GARGASZ)
Norma Jean Gargasz
"A" Mountain throughout the years
10/27/2006. 7A; Jorge Castillo fastens part of the banner placed on "A" Mountain by students from Aztl·n Academy and CÈsar Ch·vez Middle School. Jorge Castillo, 15, fastens down part of the the banner down. The banner was placed on the side of A-Mountain by the students of Aztlan Academy.
Xavier Gallegos
