The new hours for "A" Mountain began on Nov. 11.

Vehicle access to "A" Mountain is now banned on Mondays after the City of Tucson launched a six-month pilot program this morning.

The city will reopen the park for vehicle access between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

The goal is to expand access for pedestrians and bicyclists, while maintaining vehicle access on Sentinel Peak, the Tucson Department of Transportation said. 

Tucson officials conducted a survey between March and May this year to gather opinions on potential changes.

Of the 2,902 survey respondents, 66% believed the hours needed to be reduced for vehicles, according to Daily Star archives.

Forty-eight percent of respondents also reported regularly using a vehicle to access Sentinel Peak Road.

Before the pilot program, "A" Mountain was open to all visitors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Tucson City Council voted in September to implement the pilot program.

