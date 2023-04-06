A group carries the cross up the last, and steepest, stretch of road to near the peak for Los Dorados Orphan League 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up "A" Mountain, Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022. A few hundred turned out to take turns carrying the cross to the upper reaches of Sentinel Peak. Sunday's sunrise Easter Service on the mountain will start at 6 a.m., with gates to the park opening at 5 a.m.