Access to “A” Mountain will be restricted this weekend due to Easter festivities at Sentinel Peak Park.
On Friday, Sentinel Peak Road will close at 2 p.m. for the
Good Friday Cross Procession put on by the Los Dorados Orphan League.
The road will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. for pedestrians and bicyclists. For vehicles, the roadway will reopen at 11 a.m.
The road will close again Sunday morning for the Easter Sunday Sunrise Services and is scheduled to reopen at noon.
The Tucson Parks and Recreation Department said motorists may experience delays because of the closures and advises the public to use caution when driving, bicycling or walking in the area.
Photos: 55th annual Procession of the Cross up "A" Mountain in Tucson
Good Friday Cross Procession
Federico Colmenero offers up the final prayer for the Los Dorados Orphan League’s 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up “A” Mountain ends as the sun sets over Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022. A few hundred turned out to help carry the cross to the upper reaches of Sentinel Peak. Sunday’s sunrise Easter Service on the mountain will start at 6 a.m., with gates to the park opening at 5 a.m.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Good Friday Cross Procession
A group carries the cross up the last, and steepest, stretch of road to near the peak for Los Dorados Orphan League 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up "A" Mountain, Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022. A few hundred turned out to take turns carrying the cross to the upper reaches of Sentinel Peak. Sunday's sunrise Easter Service on the mountain will start at 6 a.m., with gates to the park opening at 5 a.m.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Good Friday Cross Procession
A group of volunteers shoulders the load, making the trip up the last, and steepest, stretch of road to near the peak for Los Dorados Orphan League 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up "A" Mountain, Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Good Friday Cross Procession
The crowd follows the volunteers carrying the cross near the start of Los Dorados Orphan League 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up "A" Mountain, Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Good Friday Cross Procession
A pair of volunteers help to carry the large cross up the road to "A" Mountain for Los Dorados Orphan League 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up "A" Mountain, Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Good Friday Cross Procession
Manny Jacques secures the garland to the cross, helping prepare for the start of Los Dorados Orphan League 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up "A" Mountain, Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Good Friday Cross Procession
Volunteers maneuver the cross into its bracket, the last step of the trip up "A" Mountain for Los Dorados Orphan League 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up "A" Mountain, Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Good Friday Cross Procession
Antonio Pina helps secure the cloth over the cross, getting ready to raise it just before sunset for Los Dorados Orphan League 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up "A" Mountain, Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Good Friday Cross Procession
Founder David Herrera's daughter Gina Herrera helps carry the cross during the all female leg of the trip up to near the peak for Los Dorados Orphan League 55th Annual Good Friday Cross Procession up "A" Mountain, Tucson, Ariz., April 15, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
