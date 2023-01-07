1 dead, 4 injured in Interstate 10 wreck in Tucson

One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Saturday morning.

Due to the crash, the westbound lanes of I-10 were closed early Saturday at milepost 270, near Wilmot Road. There is no estimated time of reopening and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Details are limited at this time.

*CLOSURE*I-10 westbound is CLOSED south of Tucson.The closure is due to a crash at milepost 270 near Wilmot Road.Expect delays and seek an alternate route.There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#I10 #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/eiRj9DoDbZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 7, 2023