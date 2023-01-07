 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 dead, 4 injured in Interstate 10 wreck in Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital following a single vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson Saturday morning.

Due to the crash, the westbound lanes of I-10 were closed early Saturday at milepost 270, near Wilmot Road. There is no estimated time of reopening and drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Details are limited at this time.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

