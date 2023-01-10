 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 dead in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Two people died and three others were injured in a crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Saturday.

At 6:54 a.m., a sedan was traveling on I-10 near Wilmot Road when the driver fell asleep. The vehicle went into the center median and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to reenter the roadway and roll over, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Three of the five people in the vehicle were thrown from the car. The driver and the front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts, but the three rear-seat passengers were not, the department said.

One of the passengers thrown from the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger was pronounced dead later at a hospital. 

The deceased were identified as Alfredo Paredes, 52, and Maria Paredes, 74, of Buena Park, California.

Impairment was not a factor in the collision, DPS said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

