The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Tucson are closed following a crash on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Craycroft Road, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

According to Tucson Fire, the crash involved three tractor trailers and a van. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Both directions of traffic on the I-10 near Kolb Road are also closed after a deadly crash caused a nitric acid spill on Tuesday.

Drivers can find real-time highway conditions at az511.gov, the state's traveler information website.

ADOT also posts updates on Twitter @ArizonaDOT.