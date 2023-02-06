Two men were killed in a head-on crash Saturday night near Gates Pass, just west of Tucson, officials said.

Driver Ryan Au, 20, and passenger Anthony Nguyen, 23, were in a passenger car headed west on West Gates Pass Road about 9:45 p.m. when it crossed the center line along a bend and collided with an eastbound pickup truck, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Both men were declared dead at the crash scene, just east of South Kinney Road.

Four people in the pickup truck were hospitalized with with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The initial investigation shows that excessive speed by the passenger car was a factor in the crash, the release said.