2 Tucsonans killed in wrong-way crash ID'ed

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Officials have identified two people who were killed early Saturday when their vehicle collided with a Porsche SUV that was headed the wrong way on Interstate-19 in Tucson.

Shortly after midnight Saturday the wrong-way driver of the Porsche smashed into a Pontiac sedan that was on the ramp from eastbound Interstate-10 to southbound I-19, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The collision killed the driver and a passenger in the Pontiac.

The driver has been identified as Ilsi Leon, 19. The front seat passenger was Yahaira Portela, 20. Both were from Tucson.

The state DPS says the driver of the Porsche is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash. He was not identified.

The Porsche driver was taken to a hospital for a spinal injury, the state DPS said.

