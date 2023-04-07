Authorities have identified the three people who who were killed in a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 north of Tucson.

A 2005 Dodge Ram rolled over and crashed at milepost 240 near Tangerine Road in Marana.

The driver, Oreste Carrasco, 78, of Phoenix, and the two passengers, Barbara Garcia-Guerrero, 81, of Phoenix, and Maria Hernandez-Torres, 69, were all thrown from the pickup truck, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

All three died at the crash scene, the DPS said.

The interstate was closed for hours after the wreck.