Four people were killed Friday night in a crash on Interstate 10 east of Tucson that involved several vehicles, officials say.

Details were limited Saturday morning, but the wreck occurred about 8 p.m. when a commercial vehicle driving west on I-10 near the Benson exit crossed into the eastbound lanes, smashing into a commercial and a passenger vehicle, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Another driver trying to avoid the wreck drove off the interstate, hitting a bush, the agency said.

Four people from the vehicles that were struck have died, the state DPS says.

Officials have not released the names of any of the people who were killed.

The wreck led to the closure of the interstate overnight.

On Saturday morning the left lane of eastbound traffic had been opened.

