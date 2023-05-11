A two-alarm fire broke out Thursday at a Carl's Jr. location on Tucson's south side, officials said.

The Thursday afternoon fire got into the attic space of the building on the southeast corner of East Ajo Way and South Park Avenue.

The roof collapsed and smoke could be seen across the south side.

The fire was called under control around 3:30 p.m.

A Tucson Fire spokesman said two Tucson police motorcycle officers were able to get everyone inside of the restaurant out safely.

Details about the blaze were not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

RESTAURANT FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a fire at the Carls Jr. in the 1000 block of E. Ajo. Avoid the area #TFD — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 11, 2023