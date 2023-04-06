A couple in their 80s died after they crashed into a concrete barrier on Tucson’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

William Burdett Shope, 86, and Hilda Maness Shope, 85, were traveling west on Tanque Verde Road in a white 2022 Toyota Camry about 12:40 p.m. when he exited onto the southbound Pantano Road ramp and failed to negotiate a curve. The car left the roadway and smashed into a concrete barrier, a news release from Tucson police said.

Hilda Shope was pronounced dead at the scene.

William Shope died later at St. Jospeh’s Hospital said.

Detectives are working to determine if William had possibly experienced a medical issue prior to the crash.

So far this year, TPD has investigated 11 fatal vehicle crashes, which is one more than last year.