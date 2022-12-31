 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash causes partial shutdown of Interstate 19 in Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A serious injury crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 on Saturday afternoon.

Tucson police are currently investigating the crash, which happened near West Valencia Road. Officers are urging drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Details about the crash were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. 

