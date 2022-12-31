Crash causes partial shutdown of Interstate 19 in Tucson

A serious injury crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 on Saturday afternoon.
Tucson police are currently investigating the crash, which happened near West Valencia Road. Officers are urging drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Details about the crash were not immediately available Saturday afternoon.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨The northbound lanes of I-19 south of Valencia Rd. will be shut down for an extended period of time while officers investigate a serious-injury collision. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route.— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 31, 2022
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com