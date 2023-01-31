Crash closes Interstate 10 lanes in Tucson

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed between Valencia Road and Alvernon Way due to a crash early Tuesday morning, officials say.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there is no estimated reopening time.

No details about the crash were immediately provided Tuesday.

Drivers can find real-time highway conditions at az511.gov, the state's traveler information website.

Information also can be found by using the AZ511 app or calling 511.

The Arizona Department of Transportation also posts updates on Twitter.

The department's feed can be found at @ArizonaDOT.