Westbound lanes on Interstate 10 in Tucson reopened following two separate crashes

Two separate crashes caused closures on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 on Friday.

One of the crashes happened at milepost 268, near Craycroft Road. The westbound lanes were reopened around 12:30 p.m.

Tucson fire was on scene and said the crash involved multiple vehicles.

The other crash closed the westbound lanes at milepost 270, near Kolb Road. The westbound lanes have been reopened, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.