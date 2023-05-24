A man was arrested early Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash that damaged a street car stop near downtown, Tucson police said.
Myles Dixon, 35, the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup truck, was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal damage and a misdemeanor DUI after he was involved in a crash with a BMW SUV, Tucson police said Wednesday.
Dixon was treated at the scene.
The occupants of the BMW were treated at a local hospital, police said.
The wreck shut down South Frontage Road temporarily from West Congress Street south to West Cushing Street. It also closed the Sun Link Streetcar stop at Cushing Street and the Interstate 10 frontage road, Sun Tran said in a Facebook post.
A Sun Tran bus was being used Wednesday to connect passengers from Plaza Centro to downtown and the Mercado.
People are also reading…
In this Series
Tucson Morning Recap: Get today's top stories
-
Updated
Tucson Democrat doesn't show at ethics hearing on hiding Bibles
-
Updated
Judge lets environmentalists' challenge to Interstate 11 proceed
-
Updated
Tucson teens can now request Uber rides with parental permission
- 54 updates