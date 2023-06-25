An 88-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday on Tucson's southwest side, authorities say.

Nadeen Montez was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa west on West Irvington Place about 5 p.m. when she ran a stop sign at South Mission Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Her vehicle was struck by a northbound 1999 Chevrolet Silverado. Montez was killed in the collision, the release said.

The driver of the pickup truck fled after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88CRIME.org, to leave an anonymous tip.