Cyclist dies after struck by ambulance on Tucson's east side

A cyclist has died after he was struck by an ambulance on Tucson’s east side Wednesday morning.
The crash, which involved a male cyclist and a San Carlos EMS ambulance, happened at the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, near East Copper Street, Tucson police said. Craycroft Road was shut down between Glenn Street and Copper Street for hours while police investigated the crash.
Details about what led to the crash or the identity of the victim were not released.
