Cyclist dies after struck by ambulance on Tucson's east side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A cyclist has died after he was struck by an ambulance on Tucson’s east side Wednesday morning.

The crash, which involved a male cyclist and a San Carlos EMS ambulance, happened at the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, near East Copper Street, Tucson police said. Craycroft Road was shut down between Glenn Street and Copper Street for hours while police investigated the crash.

Details about what led to the crash or the identity of the victim were not released.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

